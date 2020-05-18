82°F
Letters

LETTER: Will Las Vegas casinos relax parking fees to attract customers?

William H. Isaac II Henderson
May 17, 2020 - 9:00 pm
 
Updated May 17, 2020 - 10:00 pm

I would like to respond to the letter from William Simon in Wednesday’s paper: Mr. Simon talks about the casinos needing us locals more than ever to get them back to being profitable again. His main point is the resort fees. He failed to mention, however, the parking and valet fees that I think affect locals even more than resort fees.

I have never gone to a Strip casino that has parking fees since MGM started the charge. At this time, I go only to the nine major Strip casinos that still have free parking and valet. If other locals would have done the same, I believe the parking fees would probably have been abolished by now.

