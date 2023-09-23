LETTER: Will Michelle Obama ride to the rescue?

Rumors are rampant that former first lady Michelle Obama will come to the Democratic Party’s rescue in 2024 as the party nominee.

In this image from video, former first lady Michelle Obama speaks during the first night of the Democratic National Convention on Monday, Aug. 17, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

Rumors are rampant that former first lady Michelle Obama will come to the Democratic Party’s rescue in 2024 as the party nominee. Maybe, maybe not.

But let’s get real. Former President Barack Obama and his aides and staffers have been the puppet masters for Joe Biden’s first term, and the Obamas purchased a dwelling in Washington before leaving office. He was thinking and looking ahead. After all, Mr. Obama said he wanted to fundamentally transform America. Who knows Mr. Biden better than Barack Obama? There are a few loose ends to tie up thanks to Donald Trump’s one term and Mr. Biden’s age. That includes Hunter Biden.

So let the good times roll. What better than a Trump-Obama presidential matchup? I can’t think of anything, considering that Gavin Newsom, Hillary Clinton, Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez are all sitting on the sidelines as spectators. Why is that? Well, Cabinet positions are good.