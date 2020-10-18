LETTER: Will the follies at the Nevada unemployment agency ever end?

A screen shot taken of the Nevada unemployment website on Tuesday, April 14, 2020.

Once again Nevada’s Division of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation is front-page news (Thursday Review-Journal). And that news isn’t good.

The story of Graeme Lovett’s dilemma is just one more example of the ineptitude involving our state’s complicity in assisting massive fraud, where innocent people are victims of that fraud. Any help from such state agencies in correcting these problems appears to be a waste of time.

Why are so many of Nevada’s state and local agencies so poorly run?

In these stressful times, why not make every effort to help our fellow citizens? Instead, some agencies reduce operating hours (DMV) or install complicated computer-controlled phone systems (DETR) where wait times are seemingly endless, with dropped calls or programs where the computer won’t put you through to the department you need. Finally, after waiting for hours on the phone, you are given incorrect information.

And so it goes. Now, with the state’s eviction ban ending, another set of problems will confront our citizens and their families who may find themselves homeless in short order. And that is inexcusable.

Gov. Steve Sisolak’s draconian lockdown is, to a large extent, responsible for most of this hopelessness. These decisions are going to radically affect the lives for some Nevadans who, unfortunately, may never recover.