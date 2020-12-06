LETTER: With deaths rising, it’s time to come together on the coronavirus

(Getty Images)

On Thursday, when Nevada documented that 48 of our citizens died from COVID-19, another 1,652 are currently hospitalized and 2,536 more of our neighbors have become infected with Coronavirus, it is time for the Review-Journal to stop the mixed messaging perpetuated in editorials and commentaries.

False cures such as hydroxychloroquine were hyped, masks were mocked and President Donald Trump’s “we are rounding the corner” happy talk was promoted along with other disinformation. This has caused confusion for your readers and contributed to the pandemic’s wave hitting us like a tsunami.

Vaccines are on the way, but unless public health prevention information is endorsed accurately, and consistently, many more will become infected and unnecessarily die before the vaccines are available.

It is time to stop the mixed messaging. It is time for us to put our diverse political beliefs aside and work together to fight the war we must wage on the virus that is ravaging our society.