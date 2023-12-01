LETTER: Without tourists, where would Las Vegas be?

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Las Vegas doesn’t belong to the locals any more than does Paris, Washington, D.C., or other world renown cities. Las Vegas, like other world cities, belongs to the residents of eternity. The sooner this is understood, the better it will be for the Nevadans who think they own it. They don’t. They’re just renting, like the White House in D.C. It belongs to all the American people. The occupants are just passing through. Without the tourists, Las Vegas would be a desert city.