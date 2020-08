Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal @bizutesfaye

Much as I sympathize with people who have applied for unemployment benefits and have yet to receive them, I’d like to help correct the misconception that employees pay into the system. The premiums that support the benefits are paid by the employer. It is based on a risk-factor premium of the number of employees who qualify for benefits after leaving their job through no fault of their own.