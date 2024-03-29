65°F
weather icon Cloudy
Las Vegas, NV
Letters

LETTER: World War III looms

Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Alexei Nikolsky, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP)
More Stories
President Joe Biden speaks with reporters. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
LETTER: Here a handout, there a handout
FILE - Russian President Vladimir Putin. (Grigory Sysoyev, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP, ...
LETTER: War, Russia and Putin
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Government handouts won’t make housing affordable
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
BJ Resop Las Vegas
March 28, 2024 - 9:02 pm
 

Before people put much faith in Bob Valentine’s March 17 letter to the Review-Journal praising Vladimir Putin’s actions “to rescue the Russians in Crimea,” they might want to review some basic facts:

When Ukraine gained its independence from the old Soviet Union in 1991, the Crimea was its only region with a majority Russian-speaking population. Those “Russians” voted in a referendum to stay with Ukraine rather than with Russia.

Six years later, in 1997, Russia and Ukraine signed the “treaty of friendship, cooperation and partnership” that explicitly recognized Ukraine’s sovereignty over the existing borders, including Crimea. Putin’s army has trampled that treaty into the mud.

Putin’s invasion of Crimea is eerily reminiscent of Hitler’s take-over of the Sudentland in Czechoslovakia in 1938, with the excuse that there were German-speaking peoples there who had to be rescued. The failure of France and Great Britain to stop Hitler then ensured that World War II would be fought.

If we don’t provide the support Ukraine needs to stop Putin’s blatant aggression, World War III is waiting just down the road. And that just might be the war to end all wars.

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu speaks during a press conference with Defense Ministe ...
LETTER: Chuck Schumer has his say
Stanley Cohen Henderson

Sen. Schumer and other Democrats are critical of Mr. Netanyahu and his wartime policies. It does not indicate a decrease in their support of Israel.

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
LETTER: Tragic Las Vegas pedestrian death could have been avoided
Andrew Windes Las Vegas

A short walk from the accident site was a well-lit crosswalk with long, clear, straight approaches that would have allowed any driver, even one driving at high speed, to be alert to a pedestrian.

President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)
LETTER: Democrats for democracy?
Troy Pyles St. George, Utah

The key element of a democracy is for the populace to be free to elect their representatives. Democrats are obviously opposed to that.

MORE STORIES
recommend 1
EDITORIAL: CCSD hit with another justified lawsuit
recommend 2
VICTOR JOECKS: This question will make you more conservative
recommend 3
JONAH GOLDBERG: Why Trump’s running mate is less likely to be Rubio than Taylor Greene
recommend 4
COMMENTARY: Biden wants our cars and trucks: ‘Unhinged from reality’
recommend 5
Police, FBI probe ‘firework’ blast at Henderson church
recommend 6
Officials may have spotted 3 endangered wolves in Nevada