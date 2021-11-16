63°F
weather icon Mostly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Covid | Vaccide Data
Letters

LETTER: Writer was correct about nation’s litter problem

Richard L. Strickland Las Vegas
November 15, 2021 - 9:00 pm
 
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)
(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I agree with Cheryl Kline’s Thursday letter about the litter she saw on her bicycle tour of the desert. The trash found along this country’s highways is atrocious. Believe me, the problem is not found only in desert areas. It is just more easily observed in the desert.

It is time that we enlisted help from various parts of society to clean up this problem. Perhaps a focused effort by grade-school children and high schoolers — and even those in college — would do the job and have the real side benefit of changing societal attitudes as to the original pollution problem itself.

MOST READ
1
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
$600M luxury high-rise planned for MacDonald Highlands
2
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
New details emerge in woman’s multimillion-dollar extortion case
3
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
Police seek Red Rock Resort robbery suspect
4
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
Henry Ruggs’ Alabama hometown hurting following fatal crash
5
EDITORIAL: The crumbling of the Steele dossier
EDITORIAL: The crumbling of the Steele dossier
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
President Joe Biden. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)
LETTER: LA port problems continue to plague supply chain
Carmine A. DiFazio North Las Vegas

Despite the president’s recent intervention into the supply-chain malfunctions, the number of cargo container ships stuck off the ports of Los Angeles hit a new record last week at 111.

LETTER: COVID vaccine denialism isn’t a problem
Ray Ahlbrandt Henderson

I don’t see what all the fuss is about people not getting their COVID shots. It is a clear example of Darwin’s natural selection at work.

The family of victim Tina Tintor walk out of the courtroom at the Regional Justice Center, on W ...
LETTER: Don’t blame the car for fatal DUI tragedy
Donna Coleman Henderson

The terrible crash that took the life of a woman and her dog wasn’t due to a high-speed car, any more than my getting burned was the fault of the stove.