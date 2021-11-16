LETTER: Writer was correct about nation’s litter problem

(Las Vegas Review-Journal)

I agree with Cheryl Kline’s Thursday letter about the litter she saw on her bicycle tour of the desert. The trash found along this country’s highways is atrocious. Believe me, the problem is not found only in desert areas. It is just more easily observed in the desert.

It is time that we enlisted help from various parts of society to clean up this problem. Perhaps a focused effort by grade-school children and high schoolers — and even those in college — would do the job and have the real side benefit of changing societal attitudes as to the original pollution problem itself.