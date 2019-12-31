LETTER: Wrong-way drivers wreaking havoc on Southern Nevada freeways

David Becker/Las Vegas Review-Journal

It’s distressing to read of the havoc and fatalities caused by wrong-way drivers on our freeways. I’m sure measures are being considered to counter this, but it occurs to me that a relatively inexpensive treatment might at least help.

The only way I see for cars to enter the wrong way onto the highways is to turn onto the exit ramps. I know that there are small “Wrong Way Do Not Enter” signs at each exit ramp, but late at night and after dark an impaired driver (which seems to be the case in several of these crashes) might easily miss them and continue on into facing traffic.

I am seeing more and more stop signs with red lights on the perimeter (see intersection of Windmill and Valle Verde in Henderson). They certainly get my attention. It seems to me that putting them on each side of an exit ramp facing what would be a wrong-way driver might be effective in alerting even an impaired driver that something is wrong. These signs can’t cost that much, and wouldn’t it be worth it if they saved even one life?

Just something to consider.