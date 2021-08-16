LETTER: Yes, Jan. 6 was not a “peaceful” protest

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

In response to Richard Strickland’s Tuesday letter to the editor (“Eyes shut”), yes, the events that took place in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were much, much more than a mostly peaceful protest marred by a few bad apples. That being said, the George Floyd riots which occurred throughout our great nation during the summer of 2020 caused much more death and destruction. Jan. 6 pales in comparison to a city — Portland — under siege for more than 90 days. Yet no condemnation or outrage from the Democratic Party or Mr. Strickland over what occurred then.

I suggest Mr. Strickland and the entire Democratic Party open their eyes up as well and deal with reality.