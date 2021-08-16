LETTER: Yes, Jan. 6 was not a “peaceful” protest
But Democrats ignore riots in our major cities.
In response to Richard Strickland’s Tuesday letter to the editor (“Eyes shut”), yes, the events that took place in our nation’s capital on Jan. 6 were much, much more than a mostly peaceful protest marred by a few bad apples. That being said, the George Floyd riots which occurred throughout our great nation during the summer of 2020 caused much more death and destruction. Jan. 6 pales in comparison to a city — Portland — under siege for more than 90 days. Yet no condemnation or outrage from the Democratic Party or Mr. Strickland over what occurred then.
I suggest Mr. Strickland and the entire Democratic Party open their eyes up as well and deal with reality.