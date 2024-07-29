LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the July 22 letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head. The statement that nobody has a 100-yard-long property is somewhat short-sighted. Not everyone lives on postage-stamp lots, as we do in urban areas. There are many ranches and farms across this nation that cover hundreds or thousands of acres. A rifle capable of shooting a long range is a necessity for the protection of property and livestock. This is not murder, nor is it uncivilized.