LETTER: Yes, there is a need for long-range guns

Brad Swart Henderson
July 28, 2024 - 9:01 pm
 

Having grown up on a farm in the Midwest, the July 22 letter from Alfred Dushman questioning the “need” for a gun that can shoot greater than 100 yards left me scratching my head. The statement that nobody has a 100-yard-long property is somewhat short-sighted. Not everyone lives on postage-stamp lots, as we do in urban areas. There are many ranches and farms across this nation that cover hundreds or thousands of acres. A rifle capable of shooting a long range is a necessity for the protection of property and livestock. This is not murder, nor is it uncivilized.

LETTER: The Mirage deserved better
Shawn Jenkins North Las Vegas

In a Vegas world of copycats, The Mirage was one of a kind. Truly a shame to close a gem.

