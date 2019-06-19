90°F
Letters

LETTER: You get the respect you deserve

Jean Brandt Las Vegas
June 18, 2019 - 9:00 pm
 

I almost spit out my coffee when I read Linda Lakin’s Monday letter to the editor. She stated that nobody should use derogatory names when referring to the president. Perhaps if Donald Trump himself didn’t refer to his opponents with disrespectful, juvenile nicknames (Pocahontas, Sleepy Joe, Lyin’ Ted, etc.), the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans wouldn’t call him names either. If he acted in a more dignified manner, he would engender more respect.

