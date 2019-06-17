LETTER: Office of US president deserves respect

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments. Explanations regarding the specific comment on Duchess Meghan can be found online. The queen and President Trump appeared to enjoy each other. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s words and actions speak for themselves.

I take issue with the ongoing use of derogatory names when speaking of the president, his wife and his family from the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans. The office deserves respect no matter who holds it. What are we teaching to and modeling for our children?