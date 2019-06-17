87°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Letters

LETTER: Office of US president deserves respect

Linda Lakin Las Vegas
June 16, 2019 - 9:21 pm
 

Regarding the June 12, letter “Big Orange”: I respect the writer’s right to dislike President Donald Trump and to have issues with his comments. Explanations regarding the specific comment on Duchess Meghan can be found online. The queen and President Trump appeared to enjoy each other. Meanwhile, Nancy Pelosi’s words and actions speak for themselves.

I take issue with the ongoing use of derogatory names when speaking of the president, his wife and his family from the media, academia, Hollywood and everyday Americans. The office deserves respect no matter who holds it. What are we teaching to and modeling for our children?

Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
(Courtesy)
LETTER: The value of the US Postal Service
By Fredric Rolando, Washington, D.C.

We appreciate your recent attention to the U.S. Postal Service in an editorial and a commentary response.

President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)
LETTER: Not a Donald Trump fan
Don Ellis Henderson

Donald Trump will go down in history as the most evil person who ever served as president of the United States.