LETTERS: More reader reaction to the Washington melee

Trump supporters gather outside the Capitol, Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021, in Washington. As Congress prepares to affirm President-elect Joe Biden's victory, thousands of people have gathered to show their support for President Donald Trump and his claims of election fraud. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)

The great stable genius has finally crashed. On Wednesday, we saw the worst from the Oval Office when the president promoted an attack on the Capitol. One person killed and a 240-year experiment threatened with the express permission of the person in the big chair. It was something that was coming — over five years — and finally it hit bottom.

I was not aware that the United States had become a shadow image of every nut job that took over their country for total control. Our great brain did it for ego and the power that he craved at the expense of everything or everybody. We were warned by many people who knew the evil this man could spew.

This is a strong country that has gone through several serious events, and we will get over this attempted coup. Sometimes people need a rock to hit them in the head and awaken them. We were hit with a massive demonstration and an invasion of our Capitol by a mass of misled persons. But there is hope. We have done it before.

— Lots of perfectly reasonable people doubt that the presidential election was fair. Emotions and frustration are running high. If one is to believe the media, all of President Donald Trump’s claims have been debunked. I have heard lots of the allegations, including that there are hundreds of affidavits (signed on penalty of perjury) from people who saw unexplained anomalies. What I have not heard is how each of these allegations was actually debunked.

For example, why were the unconstitutional election procedural changes by governors and courts not a big problem? What about that video of the ballots coming out from under the table in Georgia after the poll watchers were sent home? Dead voters? Out-of-state voters? I think it would go a long way if some journalist somewhere would take this assignment to detail how each claim was debunked. Maybe then we could move on.

— If there was any good that came out of the chaotic and deplorable situation which occurred in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday, maybe AOC, her squad and other left-wing lunatics will reconsider defunding the police. Can you imagine what would have occurred if these individuals were not present to defend our nation’s capital?

Maybe it is time to pause and reset. Don’t you think?

— I must say what many of my neighbors, friends and family are thinking. The assault on the Capitol was not about President Donald Trump or either political party. It was about the cultural divide in this country. When you see thousands of people who are not activists protesting at the seat of government, there is something deep going on here.

We are distressed over the direction our country is taking. We are tired of our country being cursed and alarmed that our history is being buried and the names of our schools and institutions changed as a payback for past sins. We are weary of our children being shut out of schools, businesses ruined and people in rest homes dying while the leaders of government in many states are enjoying themselves, without masks, sitting close together and on vacations.

We were saddened when young, privileged men in sports knelt in disrespect for our flag when our own fathers and mothers sacrificed so much for this country and the next generations. We are alarmed that many of our government leaders admit they want to “fundamentally transform the country.” Why? We have led the world in past generations, creating commerce, inventions and hope. We have generously given to other countries and supported their causes.

My message: There are hundreds of thousands of people in this country who need to be heard. As Havelock Ellis said, “A civilization has from time to time become a thin crust over a volcano of revolution.”

— Your Thursday editorial said a lot of good things about how despicable was the assault on the Capitol Building by supporters of President Donald Trump. But, as usual, you treated Mr. Trump with a light touch: “President Trump did himself and the country no favors …” Really? This is no time for mealy-mouthed passive voice about the true danger Mr. Trump represents to our nation’s democratic principles.

Just as disturbing is your attempt to paint both sides of the political spectrum with the same brush. It’s galling false equivalency to assert that both Republicans and Democrats share the same level of blame for the current divisiveness. For the past four years, Republicans in Congress and elsewhere have, for the most part, excused or even abetted Mr. Trump’s dishonesty and his assault on democratic principles.

Mitt Romney said it right Wednesday. It’s time for Republicans to tell the truth. It’s also time for the Review-Journal to view politics with more objectivity.