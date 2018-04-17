Liberals can’t handle the truth about phony “wage gap”

They resort to name calling when confronted with statistics

Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

Victor Joecks wrote an excellent column Wednesday (“Blame women and their choices for gender pay gap”). He explained a number of reasons for the disparity — e.g., women decide to major in college in professions that pay less, men take on more dangerous jobs, etc. He backed this up with research and solid, factual evidence.

But, as is all too common, liberals resorted to name calling when confronted with facts and evidence. Such was the case when letter writer Richard Pratt referred to Mr. Joecks as a Neanderthal male chauvinist pig.

Mr. Pratt is the one who needs to get a grip and a reality check.