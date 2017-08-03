Listen to the locals when it comes to Nevada’s national monument designations

The Basin and Range monument is opposed by the commissioners of Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties.

I read that the House members from Nevada’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd congressional districts want input on the national monument review. Funny how things change. Two years ago, the House members from the 2nd and 3rd districts sent President Obama letters asking him not to afford monument status to Basin and Range or Gold Butte.

The Basin and Range monument is opposed by the commissioners of Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties. Basin and Range is also opposed by just about every stakeholder in the area and has little or no support from local citizens.

The Basin and Range monument is just a lockup of public lands that occurred without input from the people of the area. It was designated because of a small rock art project on less than 60 acres of private land.