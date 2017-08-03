ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

Listen to the locals when it comes to Nevada’s national monument designations

Ken Freeman Henderson
August 2, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read that the House members from Nevada’s 1st, 2nd and 3rd congressional districts want input on the national monument review. Funny how things change. Two years ago, the House members from the 2nd and 3rd districts sent President Obama letters asking him not to afford monument status to Basin and Range or Gold Butte.

The Basin and Range monument is opposed by the commissioners of Lincoln, Nye and White Pine counties. Basin and Range is also opposed by just about every stakeholder in the area and has little or no support from local citizens.

The Basin and Range monument is just a lockup of public lands that occurred without input from the people of the area. It was designated because of a small rock art project on less than 60 acres of private land.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like