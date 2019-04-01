Make El Chapo pay for the wall

AP Photo/Elliott Spagat, File

During his election campaign, Donald Trump promised to “build the wall” and that “Mexico will pay for the wall.” It is reported that Mexican drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman has as much as $14 billion in illicit assets gained from years of illegal drug trafficking. The United States has the right to seize those assets, many of which are said to be in countries other than Mexico, including in the United States.

If just one-third of those assets can be located and seized, President Trump will be able to build his wall and Mexico, or at least an imprisoned Mexican citizen, will indeed pay for it.