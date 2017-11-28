Many priced out of tickets for Vegas Strong concert

Shouldn’t all members of the community who contributed have the opportunity to attend the concert?

In regard to the Vegas Strong concert set for Friday, I feel that those of us who have done whatever we could to help out or console in regard to the Oct. 1 tragedy should get some consideration when it comes to getting tickets starting at $75. To those of us on fixed income, the holidays can be a challenge. Shouldn’t all members of the community who contributed have the opportunity to attend the concert?

The same goes for Toys for Tots, where now the requirement is a $20 toy in order to be admitted to a concert. Really? Having been an educator, I have seen many children spend hours with an item costing far less.

Are we confusing dollars with what really matters? And that includes kindness, understanding and appreciation.