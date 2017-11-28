ad-fullscreen
Many priced out of tickets for Vegas Strong concert

Jim Guynup Las Vegas
November 27, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In regard to the Vegas Strong concert set for Friday, I feel that those of us who have done whatever we could to help out or console in regard to the Oct. 1 tragedy should get some consideration when it comes to getting tickets starting at $75. To those of us on fixed income, the holidays can be a challenge. Shouldn’t all members of the community who contributed have the opportunity to attend the concert?

The same goes for Toys for Tots, where now the requirement is a $20 toy in order to be admitted to a concert. Really? Having been an educator, I have seen many children spend hours with an item costing far less.

Are we confusing dollars with what really matters? And that includes kindness, understanding and appreciation.

