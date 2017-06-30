Medicaid fiasco was predictable

Why doesn’t Sen. Heller use his head and, for example, sponsor a bill to attack the massive fraud and abuse in the Medicaid/Medicare system?

I am disgusted, appalled and embarrassed by my medical colleagues. They at least should speak the truth, loud and clear.

Barack Obama enacted a huge Medicaid entitlement without providing adequate funding. He provided government subsidies to sweeten the deal and his federal subsidies were guaranteed for only three years. Gov. Brian Sandoval originally turned the offer down, as did about one-third of the nation’s governors. Gov. Sandoval then “reconsidered” and bought the commitment. What the heck, it made him look good.

Now he is on his way out and the state is left with 50,000 new Medicaid patients that it can’t fund.

As for Sen. Dean Heller, he is facing a real tough re-election challenge from the Democrats and they have already manufactured attack ads pressuring him to vote against the Senate health-care bill. So why doesn’t Sen. Heller use his head and, for example, sponsor a bill to attack the massive fraud and abuse in the Medicaid/Medicare system? You can fact-check: $400 billion in 2015 alone. Such a bill could find the money to fund the necessary Medicaid coverage instead of caving in to deliberate dirty politics.

Will anyone speak up for the truth and the citizens of Nevada? They have no idea what is going on.