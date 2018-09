President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

In response to the Monday letter “Terrible cartoonist”: The writer says the Review-Journal’s Michael Ramirez is strongly biased toward the Republican Party. But Mr. Ramirez subsequently skewered Donald Trump’s almost $900 billion, 11-month budget deficit.

Cartoons are intended to graphically wake up the people on both sides. Too many have been napping.