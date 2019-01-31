Michele Fiore’s ‘personal time.’

Buy your own tickets and hotel rooms when you travel and no one will question you.

Are we becoming jaded or are more “public servant” misdeeds just to be expected? Why would Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority board members not take advantage of the taxpayer “deep pockets” to travel lavishly and often, given the way the Rossi Ralenkotter matter was settled a few months previously?

Michele Fiore states, “What she does on her personal time is none of our business.” Yes, Michele, that is true — as long as you are spending your own hard-earned dollars. Buy your own tickets and hotel rooms when you travel, and no one will question you.