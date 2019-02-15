Michele Fiore’s threats are no suprise

Councilwoman Michelle Fiore. Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

Should anyone be surprised at the reaction of Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore to the RJ’s scrutiny of her travel or at the idea that she might take advantage of any opportunity to pamper herself at taxpayer expense (Jan. 31 editorial)? I think not. Based on her threats and behavior, can the voters reasonably believe she holds office to serve the public rather than to enrich herself?

Ms. Fiore was elected despite taking positions that the majority of citizens probably consider radical. For instance, her position on firearms on college campuses frightens many.

My hypothesis is that partisan politics and money, along with voter apathy and ignorance, explain how she got elected. One can hardly take a step without tripping over better-educated, better-qualified candidates. Then again, members of the public truly do get the elected officials they deserve.