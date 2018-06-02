More details on Barack Obama and U.S. hostages in North Korean

The U.S. government under Barack Obama did all it could to get them released.

Joe Stockman left a few details out of his May 26 letter in which he claimed the Obama administration did little to get North Korean hostages released. My research showed the opposite.

The U.S. government under Barack Obama did all it could to get them released. Of course, Sweden was involved. Because the United States had no diplomatic relations with North Korea, Sweden acted as the protecting power for our interests in consular matters.

Most hostages were released only after they “confessed.” I didn’t find any mention of Dennis Rodman getting Matthew Miller and Kennith Brae released. Instead, it was thanks to an intervention by spy chief James Clapper. Another hostage, James Foley, was sent home on a U.S. government plane. Regarding Merrill Newman turning down a ride home with Joe Biden on Air Force Two, it was because he was able to fly home the day before. U.S. Embassy officials had already purchased a ticket for Mr. Newman, and a medical officer provided him with medications and cleared him to fly.

Mr. Stockman says he is open to learning something new, and I urge him to do further research on the stories of each hostage. I learned some new things, and I am sure he will also.