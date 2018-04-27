More folly surrounding Nevada’s public schools

Let me get this straight. The Clark County School District is short of teachers — so short that our tax dollars were spent on a full-page ad in Wednesday’s Review-Journal recruiting teachers. In the same issue, I read that we are paying someone to send notification to 900 teachers that they will lose their jobs if they don’t take a class about family relations (“Course putting jobs at risk”). This is a class that will not increase teaching proficiency in a given discipline. Yet we, the paying public, are told we need to pony up more education dollars. This, after we were just handed a record tax increase to fund education.

Is anyone out there listening? Do something to end this madness.