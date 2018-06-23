More needs to be done about missing Southwest gift cards at LVCVA

The integrity of a public organization is the issue. Who knows what else may surface in an audit?

I read in Tuesday’s Review-Journal that Todd Bice, the attorney who oversaw the audit of the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, recommends not doing an additional audit for the missing $50,188 in airline gift cards because he says it would cost more to do the review than the amount missing. I find that interesting and questionable.

The cost should not determine the need for an audit. Maybe an audit would uncover additional examples of the misuse of gifts.

But perhaps some of the costs can be covered by recovering funds that were paid to staff members to run personal errands or to drive the CEO and others to events, even though the CEO is given a car allowance.

