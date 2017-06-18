More shenanigans in Badlands development controversy

Patrick Connolly Las Vegas Review-Journal @PConnPie

What? A vote at 2 a.m. by the planning commission to schedule a Las Vegas City Council vote on the Badlands development (“Council to hear Badlands plan,” Thursday Review-Journal)?

This particular subject was the main item of contention in the recent municipal election, and the public voted Steve Seroka into office because of his stance on this project. Allowing this vote to take place before the winners of Tuesday’s balloting take office might be the most underhanded political stunt I’ve ever seen.

We cannot allow this to happen. If this vote takes place, all of our votes in the recent election will essentially not count. Bob Beers and Kelli Ross will still get what they wanted all along even though it was one of the reasons they lost last week.

There must be something we can do to stop this from happening.