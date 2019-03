Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer.

I’d like to thank the Democratic Party for the waste of roughly $27 million (according to PolitiFact) in direct and indirect costs for the Mueller investigation. It’s good to know that Democrats will go to any lengths to discredit President Donald Trump with a made-up collusion charge and are happy to have taxpayers pay for it.

At the same time, we have an actual crisis at our southern border that they choose to ignore. I’m glad the Democrats have their priorities in order for everyone to see.