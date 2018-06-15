Nevada attorney general should investigate the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority

As far as I can see as a taxpayer, these people are stealing big time and something has to be done to stop it.

It is about time for the Nevada attorney general to step in and take a look at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (“Report: LVCVA official hid card purchases,” Tuesday Review-Journal). As far as I can see as a taxpayer, these people are stealing big time, and something has to be done to stop it.

These people are making big paychecks from the authority. Do they think that just because they are on the board that they are above the law? If this were you or me, we would be looking at jail time.