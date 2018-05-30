Nevada awash in marijuana tax money

AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File

I read Victor Joecks’ Friday commentary about the school funding deficit and then noticed another story with the bold headline “March recreational pot sales hit $41M.” The article noted that marijuana tax revenues for the state totaled $48.97 million in the first nine months of the fiscal year.

Where is all the tax money going? Into whose private fund in Carson City? Shouldn’t it be going to help the school districts in the state, as intended? From all reports that I have seen, most of the sales have been in Clark County, where the schools are facing financial problems, as Mr. Joecks’ commentary noted.

It’s about time the big shots get the money to schools, where it’s needed. How much more tax money is going to be generated before they do something? It’s high time to help the schools.