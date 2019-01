Will lawmakers do the right thing and spend more on schools?

The Nevada Legislative Building is pictured in Carson City, Nev., Saturday, October 8, 2016. (David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985)

In response to your recent story “Tax revenue expected to increase $591 million”: How could this not inspire and excite those committed to improving Nevada’s dismal education system? Couple that with the additional revenue the potheads promised from the legal sale of marijuana, and it looks like our education ranking is finally on track to improve.

Or is it? How many legislators have their own plans that don’t include education? Voters will be watching.