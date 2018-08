Courtesy the Nevada Department of Corrections

For those on death row who choose to be executed but whose death sentences are delayed due to legal challenges concerning the lethal injection method, maybe they could volunteer to be executed using nitrogen gas. According to news accounts, eight prisoners in Alabama recently did just that. Perhaps Nevada can legalize this method and be done with the recurring controversy over injections.

Death-row inmate Scott Dozier could do himself and Nevada a favor by volunteering to test this method.