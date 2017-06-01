New screening techniques by the Transporation Security Administration will make us safer

Jerry Henkel/Las Vegas Review-Journal

In response to your wire service article last week about the Transportation Security Administration testing new screening techniques:

As a person who flies frequently, I do not find it a problem for the TSA to check all electronics larger then a phone. Technology is becoming more advanced each day, with terrorist groups now having the technology to fit bombs inside of laptops and large electronic equipment. Further screening seems to be almost a necessity.

If I have to wait longer for someone to pull out an iPad, it is worth it for the knowledge that I am that much safer on the plane. The new policy has been long overdue, and I support the change knowing that it will make me all that much safer on the plane.