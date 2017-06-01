ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
Letters

New screening techniques by the Transporation Security Administration will make us safer

Cade Ellsworth Las Vegas
May 31, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

In response to your wire service article last week about the Transportation Security Administration testing new screening techniques:

As a person who flies frequently, I do not find it a problem for the TSA to check all electronics larger then a phone. Technology is becoming more advanced each day, with terrorist groups now having the technology to fit bombs inside of laptops and large electronic equipment. Further screening seems to be almost a necessity.

If I have to wait longer for someone to pull out an iPad, it is worth it for the knowledge that I am that much safer on the plane. The new policy has been long overdue, and I support the change knowing that it will make me all that much safer on the plane.

section-ads_high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like