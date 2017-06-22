No great mystery to low voter turnout in Southern Nevada’s municipal elections

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

In response to your recent story, “Low voter turnout in Clark County municipal elections puzzles officials”: These same officials are likely baffled that while they shop online on Amazon, J.C. Penny is closing 138 more stores and Sears is closing 66 more Kmart and Sears locations this year.

These officials are perhaps wondering where they can buy a rotary phone, or where the nearest phone booth is. They can’t understand why they can’t buy a buggy whip at their nearest convenience store.

The fact that 8.7 percent of voters bothered to vote is what’s astounding, when in some cases only one race was to be decided and a voter had to somehow find a never-used building such as a library to cast a ballot.

If we can do our banking online, surely we can catch up with “Dancing With the Stars” and vote online.