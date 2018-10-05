No political bias in university hiring

AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File

In response to Cass Sunstein’s Sunday commentary “The big problem with all those liberal professors”:

The issue is not that Democrats outnumber Republicans as college professors. You will find plenty of Republicans in business schools, where the focus is simply on making more money. But you won’t find Republicans in departments dedicated to social services, social justice, improving the environment — or anything that doesn’t deal with moneymaking. But it’s not a hiring bias. Republicans prefer to work where they can make the most money. And that’s not in academia.