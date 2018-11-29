No proof Nevada Democrats want to raise property taxes?

David Guzman/Las Vegas Review-Journal Follow @davidguzman1985

In his Nov. 22 letter, John Pauli asks if there is any evidence Democrats will raise property taxes. He then answers his question: “Nope.”

I would suggest Mr. Pauli take a look at Senate Joint Resolution 14 from the 2017 legislative session. It is a proposed constitutional amendment to restructure Nevada’s current property tax system, which protects and serves homeowners, to one which, like most property tax systems, protects and serves governments.

This proposal passed in 2017 with 100 percent support from Democrats in both houses. Under the state constitution, it will have to pass again next session, which it certainly will. It will then come to a vote of the people in 2020. SJR14 is one of the best-written statist documents I’ve seen. It says nothing specific but means business in more ways than homeowners can imagine.

Is there any proof Democrats want to raise property taxes? Yes. It’s called SJR14.