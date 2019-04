Boo hoo, teachers might not get a raise. Starting pay is $43,240 for 184 days — that’s 7½ hours a day, $235 a day and $31.33 an hour. Many teacher receive $60,000 per year, which comes out to $44.20 an hour. They also receive medical, dental and retirement benefits and paid sick days. They get paychecks 24 times a year, rather than only the months they work.

Perhaps teachers should change their contract to pay for the hours they choose to work already.