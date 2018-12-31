Letters

Not enough parking near Lee Canyon

Gary Beckman Las Vegas
December 30, 2018 - 9:00 pm
 

The day after Christmas, I took my family and out-of-town relatives to Lee Canyon in the Spring Mountains to enjoy the snow. Hundreds — if not thousands — of others, were doing the same.

What we found, unfortunately, was very limited parking available in the popular Meadows area – most of the area along the road was marked as “no parking,” and state troopers were giving out hefty parking fines. People had to leave or park far off. Also, there were no toilet facilities at the Meadows, not even Porta Potties.

This area has had increasing traffic and usage for decades, so it’s not a new problem. It’s a poor way to run a national recreation area.

