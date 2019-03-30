On abortion and assisted suicide

The March 21 Review-Journal included an article about assisted-suicide, which is currently illegal in Nevada. A proposed bill to allow physician-assisted suicide would require that the person be at least 18 years old, have a terminal condition, be diagnosed by two doctors, have on record both spoken and written requests to die and can self-administer the drugs. In addition, two people would have to serve as witnesses.

Contrast this with abortion, which — no matter what you call it — is the killing of a living object. A woman who wants an abortion walks into a doctor’s office and asks for the procedure. The doctor says, “Sure, would next Monday at 10 a.m. work?” The woman accepts the appointment, shows up at 10 a.m. on Monday and has the procedure done. No witnesses, no written record and no self-administered drugs.

This situation is because women have the right to control their own bodies, as promoted by Planned Parenthood. I, as an old man, do not have that right. But then I don’t have Planned Parenthood on my side either.

Isn’t morality in this country an absolute wonder to behold?