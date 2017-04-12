ad-fullscreen
section-ads_high_impact_1
More in Letters
Letters

On the Raiders, tailgating and gangsta fans

William Childs Henderson
April 11, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

I read with interest the April 5 letter from Vicki Bennet supporting the Raiders against those portraying their fans as gangstas. She said she had safely tailgated in Oakland with doctors, lawyers, actors, etc. I guess those are the only ones who could afford the ticket prices forced on us by these gangsta owners and politicians.

TOP NEWS
ad-315×600
pos-2 — ads_infeed_1
post-4 — ads_infeed_2
high_impact_5
Home Front Page Footer Listing
You May Like

You May Like