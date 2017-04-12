I read with interest the April 5 letter from Vicki Bennet supporting the Raiders against those portraying their fans as gangstas. She said she had safely tailgated in Oakland with doctors, lawyers, actors, etc. I guess those are the only ones who could afford the ticket prices forced on us by these gangsta owners and politicians.
On the Raiders, tailgating and gangsta fans
