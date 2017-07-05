ad-fullscreen
Letters

“One and Done” Dean Heller? Not so fast

Charles Parrish Las Vegas
July 4, 2017 - 9:00 pm
 

Clearly, Wayne Allen Root’s big-money backers and friends in Congress have been thrown into a tizzy by our lone Republican holdout working for the people in Nevada who need the help of Medicaid and other health care services. I hate to disappoint Mr. Root regarding his predictions in his June 29 column. But if Sen. Heller maintains his current position in support of affordable health care and against allowing big-nuclear-energy-using states to force Nevada to choke on their nuclear waste, he will get my vote in 2018.

Instead of being known as “One and Done Dean,” as Mr. Root predicts, it appears to me that Sen. Heller may be known as “Super Hero Heller” for standing up for the little guy against almost all the Republicans in Congress and the president and the vice president.

 

