Performance, price make NV Energy a bad choice for power

NV Energy is killing me with my electric bill. In my business, I have the freedom to purchase from the most competitive vendor on price, except for electricity. For my home and business, there’s no choice at all. I have to pay whatever NV Energy decides and put up with whatever quality service they deliver. The bills have been so ridiculous that I asked them to come to my house to see why it was so much. They set an appointment — and never showed.

NV Energy (Facebook)

I can understand NV Energy’s reluctance to allow competition. Do I love having to compete on price with the others in my industry? No. But then again, the free market made it possible for me to open my business in the first place.

Lower electric rates could be in Nevada’s future, but only if voters stand up to this monopoly by passing the Yes on 3 ballot initiative. Texas moved away from utility monopolies, and consumers can now choose from more than 300 electricity plans from over 50 competing energy suppliers. Lower utility bills will leave us more cash to invest in our businesses and leave customers more to spend on goods and services in the economy.

With the scare tactics we’re seeing from the No on 3 campaign, it’s about time small businesses stood up for the free market. If NV Energy wins, small businesses lose. Let’s vote yes on Question 3.