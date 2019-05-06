Personal injury attorneys do a public service

(Getty Images)

Dronesio Tan’s anti-lawyer tirade (Wednesday letter to the editor) got me thinking. The best antidote for such attacks against us “ambulance chasers” is knowing the good we do for our grateful clients at the end of a hard-fought personal injury case.

Before writing her letter, perhaps Ms. Tan should have looked more closely at her friends. If neither was injured, why did they each retain a lawyer? It is impermissible for lawyers to solicit clients. And if neither was injured, why did her friends endure weeks of therapy that took place only after they lied about having symptoms of injury? And if neither was injured, why did her friends ask their lawyer to demand a settlement for injury compensation?

Complaints of pain are subjective. As attorneys, we can rely only on the words of our clients. There is no collusion. Instead of having clients wait weeks for an appointment to see their personal physicians, the best we can do to get immediate relief is to send them to medical professionals willing to see them without delay.

So if Ms. Tan wants to champion lower insurance rates, I have two recommendations. First, report her friends to law enforcement for committing insurance fraud. Second, get a better class of friends.