City commissioners in Florida have agreed to begin the process of changing the names of streets named after Confederate generals in the heart of an African-American neighborhood. Other Southern cities are removing statues of Confederate generals and leaders, along with the Confederate flag. Why don’t we cut right to the chase and eliminate the entire Civil War from our history books? This way we can eliminate any reason for the Southern states to complain.
Political correctness and Confederate monuments
July 10, 2017 - 9:00 pm