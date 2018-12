In our hysterical society, statues have been removed. But this did nothing to change history. Now, TV specials such as “Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.” and music are attacked.

I would like to also ban Rosemary Clooney’s “Come On-A My House,” as it seeks to entice some unsuspecting victim indoors by offering candy, plums and apricots. Is this ridiculous? Yes. When is enough enough?