Political moderates need to seize back power

In states such as Nevada that do not have open primaries, we are at the mercy of the state parties to choose the candidates we may then vote for.

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

Christopher M. Bellitto’s July 9 commentary about political moderates being the real radicals nowadays caught my attention. As one of a growing number of moderates who has abandoned both parties to register as nonpartisan, it occurred to me that we might have to rethink that strategy. If moderates once again registered with both of the major political parties in large enough numbers, we might be able to inject some degree of sanity to counteract the extremists.

In states such as Nevada that do not have open primaries, we are at the mercy of the state parties to choose the candidates we may then vote for. It’s time all of us become more involved at the grassroots level.