Potential solution to Clark County School District budget shortfall shortchanges teachers

Given that the administrators are so concerned with the financial problem, how about if they give back their 3 percent raises to show the public how much they care?

The revelation in Friday’s Review-Journal regarding a $45 million shortfall in the Clark County School District budget, and the recommendation for the solving of this problem, is outrageous, to say the least.

The administrators who received a 3 percent salary increase recently want the teachers to suck it up and get no raises for three years. Meanwhile, the turnover rate every year continues to grow and the district scrambles to get less-qualified people to address this problem.

