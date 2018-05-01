President Donald Trump can’t win with the left

What would he have President Donald Trump do, treat Russia and North Korea as mindless children?

In response to Richard L. Strickland’s Friday letter, “GOP failures”:

Mr. Strickland apparently knows nothing about diplomacy. What would he have President Donald Trump do, treat Russia and North Korea as mindless children? Both countries have nuclear weapons — fact. Diplomatic negotiations are always better when the participants feel respected at the table.

When President Trump negotiates with North Korea on nuclear disarmament and succeeds, I guess Mr. Strickland will be telling us he failed again because both countries got what they wanted.

As far as everyone being liars, show me one politician who isn’t. I suppose Hillary Clinton never lied as secretary of state and on the campaign trail.

Does Mr. Strickland believe that the leader of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, always tells the truth and really doesn’t want to destroy Israel and the United States? I hope he enjoys the bubble in which he lives.