Sen. Jeff Flake, R-Ariz. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

U.S. Sen. Jeff Flake made the best argument I’ve ever heard for congressional term limits during an interview with “60 Minutes” correspondent Scott Pelley on Sunday. Here is an excerpt from the transcript of the interview on why Sen. Flake decided to help delay Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation:

Pelley: “Senator Flake, you’ve announced that you’re not running for re-election … could you have done this if you were running for re-election?”

Flake: “No, not a chance.”