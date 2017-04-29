Put nuke dump in Illinois congressman’s district

Sam Morris/Las Vegas Review-Journal. Follow Sam Morris on Twitter @sammorrisRJ

Now that Yucca Mountain is back in the news, I would like to see our representatives form a committee to look at burying the nuclear waste in Illinois.

In Thornton, Ill., there is a rock quarry, a very big hole in the ground that is just about used up. I believe that Rep. John Shimkus, the Illinois Republican urging that we ship waste to Nevada, would like to reap in all the benefits the government would bestow upon his state.

Nevada didn’t produce any nuclear waste. Why should we have it dumped in our backyard? We had our share of what the government told us was safe—- we just have to look at the effects of the H-bomb. (What exactly is in Area 51?)

Don’t screw Nevada. Screw John Shimkus.

Albert Brzycki

Las Vegas