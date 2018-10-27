Questions about Nevada’s Question 5

Christian K. Lee/Las Vegas Review-Journal @chrisklee_jpeg

In response to your Oct. 14 article on Question 5, automatic voter registration, I’m not buying the argument that it is safe. I do believe this type of registration is ripe for voter fraud. Who is verifying citizenship? No one can answer this question for me when I inquire. Why not?

The honor system never works when illegals are concerned. This country needs a voter ID law that verifies citizenship, requires a photo ID be shown at time of voting and mandates English-only in the voting booth.

The government’s objective must be to retain voter integrity. Currently, I have no reason to believe that our government is acting in good faith to maintain that integrity.